Appeal filed after court grants MPRP developer access to private lands in Maryland

StopMPRP, a nonprofit opposed to the Maryland Piedmont Reliability Project, is appealing a federal judge's decision to grant the developer of the proposed 70-mile line through three counties access to landowners’ private properties.

Betsy McFarland, a member of StopMPRP, says the organization hopes their appeal will slow down the process. Each landowner’s property should be considered on a case by case basis. McFarland explained.

Having received approval in the court ruling, PSEG, the developer of the MPRP, must provide landowners with 24-hours notice prior to entering their property. PSEG retains the right to access the 117 properties until the PSC rejects or accepts the MPRP’s application.

McFarland says farmers are concerned about the liability of having people on their land. “How are they going to ensure safety for their own property and animals, but also for the people on the land doing the surveys,” McFarland asked.

Initially, the electric company tried to reach an agreement with residents living along the route of the MPRP. Then, in April, PSEG took the landowners to court, citing eminent domain to argue it should be able to perform land surveys on those properties.

While the courts sided with PSEG, McFarland argues the developer shouldn’t be allowed on private property because the MPRP’s application isn’t complete yet. “Before they should be allowed to come onto private property and do surveys, we need to know if this project is even necessary.” McFarland said. “From everything we have learned, it doesn’t appear to be.”

The Public Service Commission deemed the MPRP’s application incomplete in March, citing a lack of environmental data and reasoning as to why other routes were not selected.

On Thursday, the PSC announced it would not schedule any further hearings or deadlines until PSEG is able to provide the missing information.

PSEG has until July 26 to provide the PSC with information in its Routing Study and Alternative Transmission Line Routes and discuss the time it will take to perform the surveys.