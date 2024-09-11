DJS's Thrive Academy lifts youth up and out of the juvenile justice system

Juvenile crime overall has declined. But to change the course of the young people caught up in gun violence -- either as victims or perpetrators -- Thrive Academy surrounds them with support -- life coaches who help them figure things out. We talk with Pastor Ebony Harvin and Bilal Rahman, two life coaches for Thrive, and with Secretary Vincent Schiraldi, the head of the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services.

