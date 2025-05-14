2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Healthcare
Non-native tick-borne illness is increasing in Maryland

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Scott Maucione
Published May 14, 2025 at 3:41 PM EDT
FILE - This Monday, March 18, 2002 file photo of a female deer tick seen under a microscope at the entomology lab of the University of Rhode Island in South Kingstown, R.I. Also called deer ticks, they were once found mainly in New England and pockets of the Midwest, but have been seen in a widening geographic range.

As the weather is getting warmer more people are spending time outside and that means the risk for tick-borne illnesses is on the rise.

There’s a new risk that comes along with the parasites, however. Maryland and surrounding states are seeing cases of Babesiosis, a disease passed on by parasites and blood transfusions.

The disease was previously relegated to the Northeast and Midwest, but numbers have been inching up in the region over the last few years. There were only nine cases in Maryland last year, but it’s an upward trend from years past.

“I do think that we will see more cases in the future,” said Dr. Kalpana Shere-Wolfe, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Maryland Medical Center. “There is a change that's occurring with tick borne illnesses and ticks in general, and some of it may have to do with climate change.”

Shere-Wolfe said it’s not just weather patterns, it’s also changes in deer populations and tree replanting that is skewing the tick population.

Babesiosis is mostly asymptomatic, but for select populations it can be dangerous. It presents with flu-like symptoms that can often be confused with other diseases.

Babesiosis can be treated with antibiotics, but not the same type as Lyme Disease.

In extreme cases the disease can lead to anemia or even organ failure. People who do not have a spleen are at acute risk.

Shere-Wolfe says people in vulnerable populations should take extra precautions if they have been out in tall grassy areas and are feeling ill.
Scott Maucione
Scott is the Health Reporter for WYPR.
