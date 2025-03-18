Cash is available for businesses impacted by Key Bridge collapse

Small businesses severely affected by last year’s collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge have until Thursday, March 20, to apply for grants of up to $50,000 to offset the incident’s impact.

“If you are in a Key Bridge-affected community and you've seen an increase in costs or a decline in revenues, this is really for you,” said Baltimore Community Foundation CEO and President Shanaysha Sauls. “You all are the lifeblood of our communities.“

The foundation has made $3 million available for the grants.

Any business can apply, with preference given to those in southeastern Baltimore County, southeastern Baltimore City or northern Anne Arundel County.

Businesses that receive the grants have flexibility for how they use the funds.

Sauls said those who are interested should not be discouraged by the fast-approaching deadline.

“Even if you’re on the fence and you're not sure, I would just encourage people to apply.”

Applications can be submitted online , or in-person at one of the following locations:



Baltimore Community Lending

Latino Economic Development Center

Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation

NOTE: BCF has funded Baltimore Public Media’s New/Next Film Festival. Baltimore Public Media is the parent company of WYPR.