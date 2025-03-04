Kelly Hayes picked as interim U.S. Attorney General for Maryland

The Trump administration tapped Kelly Hayes as the interim U.S. Attorney General for Maryland.

Hayes will take on the responsibilities of prosecuting federal crimes in the area until the White House picks a person to permanently fill the role.

Hayes has been hailed as an excellent lawyer with years of experience and a good reputation.

“She had some major assignments in her previous office,” said Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Virginia. “She has the relevant experience, and doesn't seem like she has any kind of baggage. That’s the kind of person you want in that office.”

Hayes previously served as the chief of the Maryland district’s southern division and, before that, as a prosecutor dating back to 2013.

“In cooperation with our federal, state, and local partners, I am confident that the outstanding men and women of the U.S. Attorney’s Office will work tirelessly and zealously to combat criminal activity that harms the people of the United States and to steadfastly represent the interests of the United States,” Hayes said in a statement.

Tobias said Hayes’ expertise will be important as the Maryland district continues to take on landmark cases.

“The Maryland district is a very important district, and it's the locus of a lot of the challenges to the executive orders of President Trump,” Tobias said.

Hayes takes over for Erek Barron, who was appointed by former President Biden, and stepped down Feb. 12.

U.S. Attorney General Office for Maryland took some flak in the past. A Bloomberg Law report found the office has seen declining productivity and morale.

It has about 170 lawyers and administrative staff.

Former Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox and former Maryland prosecutor Andrew White are considered possibilities for the permanent role.