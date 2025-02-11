Millions in federal funds for Maryland still frozen, despite court orders

Millions of dollars in federal grants to Maryland remained frozen Tuesday, state officials said, despite multiple court orders directing the Trump Administration to release the funds.

About $13.7 million in direct grants to the Maryland Department of the Environment were “suspended” Tuesday, agency spokesman Jay Apperson said. They include funding for air pollution monitoring, mining-related projects, the expansion of electric vehicle chargers, coastal and forest restoration projects, and workforce training for energy-sector jobs.

Also frozen are funds for a multi-state pollution reduction effort, including $130 million for Maryland, Apperson said.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has canceled related meetings and planning and monitoring calls since President Donald Trump’s original order freezing federal grants and loans late last month, Apperson said.

MDE is not the only state agency unable to access federal dollars, according to an official with the Moore administration, who spoke with reporters on background. On Tuesday, the Maryland Energy Administration and Maryland Clean Energy Center were also unable to access funds they are supposed to receive from the EPA.

However, which pools of money are accessible changes daily, the official said.