Are plug-in hybrids the future of EVs? The latest auto news and tips with 'Motorweek' host John Davis
John Davis, the creator, producer and host of MotorWeek, joins Midday on Cars.
Now in season 44, MotorWeek is the longest running automotive show on television. The show is produced at Maryland Public Television and syndicated on PBS stations across the country.
Davis discusses plug-in hybrids, new labor contracts for auto workers and the best way to take care of your car as temperatures start to plummet.