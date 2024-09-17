© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Are plug-in hybrids the future of EVs? The latest auto news and tips with 'Motorweek' host John Davis

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published September 17, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
A Toyota Prius Plug-in_Hybrid in Stuttgart
Alexander-93, license CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
A Toyota Prius Plug-in_Hybrid.

John Davis, the creator, producer and host of MotorWeek, joins Midday on Cars.

Now in season 44, MotorWeek is the longest running automotive show on television. The show is produced at Maryland Public Television and syndicated on PBS stations across the country.

Davis discusses plug-in hybrids, new labor contracts for auto workers and the best way to take care of your car as temperatures start to plummet.

John Davis is the creator, host and producer of "MotorWeek," television's longest-running weekly automotive magazine. (photo courtesy MPT)
John Davis is the creator, host and producer of "MotorWeek," television's longest-running weekly automotive magazine, currently in its 42nd season on Maryland Public Television, and now online as well, at motorweek.org. (photo courtesy MPT)

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsJohn DavisElectric Vehicles
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes