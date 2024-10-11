Maryland hospitals urged to conserve IV fluids during shortage

The Maryland Department of Health is advising medical facilities in the state to conserve IV fluids as the nation faces a shortage due to the recent hurricanes in the south.

MDH sent a letter to clinicians earlier this month advising them to evaluate their current stocks, implement fluid management to reduce waste and to find other ways to hydrate noncritical patients.

“We recognize that supply chain disruptions are occurring nationwide and respectfully request all providers adhere to the conservation measures outlined above and do their best to maintain patient treatment in its current clinical setting,” wrote Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, MDH deputy secretary of public health services.

The University of Maryland Medical System created a task force to manage its IV fluids, according to spokesman Michael Schwartzberg.

“UMMS has secured vendors to provide an additional supply of our most critical supplies and has also identified clinical management options and best practices that could be implemented should we face continuing supply constraints,” Schwartzberg said.

The shortage started when Hurricane Helene flooded parts of western North Carolina. That forced Baxter International, the leading manufacturer of IV and dialysis products, to shut down its facility in Marion, N.C.

“Baxter’s North Cove manufacturing site was significantly impacted by the rain and storm surge from Hurricane Helene, which was unprecedented in Western North Carolina and resulted in water flooding the facility,” the company wrote in a statement.

The company said it is increasing production at its other sites, but it is still not able to meet demand and is currently delivering at 60% of its usual capacity.

Hurricane Milton in Florida exacerbated the problem.

B Braun Medical’s Daytona Beach, Fla. site makes about 25% of the nation’s IV fluids. The facility was largely spared, but did have to shut down temporarily during the storm.

On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration approved temporarily importing IV fluids from China, Canada, Ireland and the UK.

It is still unknown how long the IV fluid production will be compromised.