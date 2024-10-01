© 2024 WYPR
Healthcare
Healthcare

Insurance plans offered in Maryland marketplace now available for preview

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Scott Maucione
Published October 1, 2024 at 12:51 PM EDT
Ryan Moran, Maryland Department of Health deputy secretary for health care financing, speaks at the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange press conference in Baltimore on Jan. 18, 2024. Photo by Scott Maucione/WYPR.
Scott Maucione
/
WYPR
Ryan Moran, Maryland Department of Health deputy secretary for health care financing, speaks at the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange press conference in Baltimore on Jan. 18, 2024.

Maryland’s health insurance open season starts on Nov. 1.

The state is opening its exchange up for people to browse plans and prices in preparation for the 90-day period where people can sign up for insurance or change their plan.

Open enrollment runs from Nov. 1 to Jan. 15, 2025 for coverage next year.

The marketplace offers health plans to Marylanders who do not get plans through their employers or through Medicaid or Medicare.

“Health insurance makes an impactful difference in the lives of Marylanders every day," said Michele Eberle, executive director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange. “With savings through Maryland Health Connection, health care is within reach. In fact, 9 out of 10 Marylanders who enroll get financial help with their health coverage.”

The exchange offers plans from Aetna, Carefirst, Kaiser Permanente and United healthcare.

Last year, nearly 214,000 people signed up for insurance through Maryland Health Connection.

The enrollment numbers were a 17% increase from 2023. Maryland Health Connection also saw a 33% increase in Black residents and a 30% increase in Hispanic residents.

Dental plan enrollments also increased by 14% during the period.
