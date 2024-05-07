Patient advocate, physicians on solving Maryland's ER wait time crisis

Emergency room wait times in Maryland are the worst in the country. We ask Anna Palmisano, head of Marylanders for Patient Rights, how long waits can affect health outcomes.

Read her op-ed in Maryland Matters: How can we reduce ER wait times in Maryland hospitals?

Then, two physicians propose a solution: cut CEO salaries and use the funds to hire more hospital staff. We speak with former state legislator Dr. Dan Morhaim and former emergency department medical director Dr. David Meyers.

Read their Baltimore Sun op-ed: Here’s how to fix E.R. wait times in Md.: Cut hospital executive salaries. A lot.

