Maryland issues grant to help people with ALS communicate better

The Maryland Department of Aging is awarding $350,000 to a nonprofit to help provide free medical equipment to residents suffering from ALS.

The grant is funded through the Durable Medical Equipment Re-Use program, which provides free medical gear to Marylanders who are sick or injured free of cost.

DOA is entrusting Bridging Voices with the grant. The nonprofit focuses on providing communication equipment for people with ALS.

The organization will purchase technology speech generating devices, provide technical support and customizations and give in-depth training sessions on how to use the equipment.

Bridging Voice says the grant will also help create AI integrations so people with ALS can use products like ChatGPT to look up information or generate speech.

“Our agreement with Bridging Voices makes DME Re-Use a multiservice resource for people with ALS to obtain mobility equipment like powered wheelchairs and communication devices and technology support to maintain independence throughout the stages of ALS progression,” said DME Re-Use Director Ian Edwards.

About 375 people in Maryland have ALS. The disease is neurodegenerative and continually weakens people’s muscles while leaving the brain intact.