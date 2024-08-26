Baltimore to host weekend of entertainment for Alzheimer’s awareness

This October the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Maryland will host its Unforgettable Weekend to raise awareness about Alzheimer's and dementia in Baltimore.

The free event will feature a performance from Adrian Crutchfield, a saxophonist who toured with Prince, and a play by Garret Davis called Unforgettable.

Unforgettable Weekend will be held at Coppin State University on Oct. 4 and 5.

“When you come to the unforgettable weekend, in addition to watching the play, you're going to see a play is going to be very informative,” Davis said. “You're going to laugh, you're going to cry, you're going to be informed. We call it infotainment.”

Maryland has the highest rate of Alzheimer's disease in the nation. The disease is twice as likely to affect Black people.

“It's very, very important for communities of color specifically to be introduced to the Alzheimer's Association, because the association has the resources to give communities of color so that they can have a better quality of life with their loved ones when it comes for caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's or answering those questions and trying to find out where to go next,” Davis said.

Davis will give a speech at the play’s intermission, along with Carl Hill, the chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at the Alzheimer's Association about how to help family members.

The night is also supposed to be one where families impacted by the disease can have fun.

Crutchfield said music and the arts are a great way to bridge the gap when memory fails.

“We see people who are suffering from Alzheimer's or dementia or any of these other diseases, and the thing that brings them back to us is always art,” he said. “I've seen people who are practically in a vegetative state, and you play a song that they know on the piano, and they come back to life and they sing it with you.”