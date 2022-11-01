'The Optimistics': finding friendship after an early-onset Alzheimer's diagnosis

While it's rare for Alzheimer’s disease to be diagnosed in people under age 65, it happens. It’s hard to track, but research suggests between 220,000 and 640,000 people in the U.S. are living with early-onset Alzheimer’s.

Yolanda Wright is the program manager for the Greater Maryland Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. She describes benefits of support groups for care partners and people who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

And we meet three men who all have been diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s: Dennis Myers, Jim Hursey, and Mike Razzi. They met at a support group, formed a deep friendship, and have dubbed themselves, “The Optimistics.”

The Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 helpline is 1.800.272.3900.

Resources:

Local support group finder

The 18th Annual Pythias A. and Virginia I. Jones African American Community Forum on Memory Loss to be held Saturday, 11/5 at Coppin State University

