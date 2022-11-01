© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

'The Optimistics': finding friendship after an early-onset Alzheimer's diagnosis

Published November 1, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT
MH Optimistics
Jim Hursey, Dennis Myers and Mike Razzi met at a support group for people with early-onset Alzheimer's. They formed a close friendship and dubbed themselves, "The Optimistics." Credit: The Greater Maryland Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.

While it's rare for Alzheimer’s disease to be diagnosed in people under age 65, it happens. It’s hard to track, but research suggests between 220,000 and 640,000 people in the U.S. are living with early-onset Alzheimer’s.

Yolanda Wright is the program manager for the Greater Maryland Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. She describes benefits of support groups for care partners and people who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

And we meet three men who all have been diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s: Dennis Myers, Jim Hursey, and Mike Razzi. They met at a support group, formed a deep friendship, and have dubbed themselves, “The Optimistics.”

The Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 helpline is 1.800.272.3900.

Resources:
Local support group finder
The 18th Annual Pythias A. and Virginia I. Jones African American Community Forum on Memory Loss to be held Saturday, 11/5 at Coppin State University

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordHealthAlzheimer's
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie