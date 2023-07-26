Alzheimer's rates are high in Md., but a new drug brings hope

More than six and a half million Americans suffer from Alzheimer’s Disease, a debilitating and incurable illness. It robs people of their memory and their thinking skills, and ultimately leads to the inability to perform basic tasks.

Using the Accelerated Approval Pathway, the Food and Drug Administration approved a drug called lecanemab, sold as Leqembi, which has slowed the progression of the disease in some patients in clinical trials.

However, the drug is not without its problems. It’s very expensive, and there are side effects, that are of serious concern.

Joining me to talk about it is Dr. Leah Croll, an assistant professor of neurology at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University.

