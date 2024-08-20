Planned $5,000 sale of Historic Perry Hall Mansion in Baltimore County falls through

After years of looking for a buyer for the Perry Hall Mansion, Baltimore County Councilman David Marks was relieved when one stepped forward earlier this year.

But Marks confirmed Tuesday that Harford Road Building LLC decided not to purchase the property for $5,000.

Marks said in a statement, “As the author of a history on Perry Hall—and the community leader who helped to nominate the mansion for landmark status—I want nothing more than to find an owner who will lovingly restore this property. I am disappointed by this development, but will continue to search for the right person or entity to acquire the mansion.”

The building played a key role in the founding of the American Methodist Church, but in recent years has been empty and a financial drain on the county.

The county bought the home and four acre property in 2001 for $335,000. Since then, it has spent more than $1 million to keep the old building from falling apart. The county has never used it for anything.

In May , the County Council agreed to sell the property for $5,000. The county agreed to give the buyer a $250,000 grant to go towards renovations.

In an email to the county explaining why he was backing out of the sale, Harford Road Building LLC owner Robert Lehnhoff said, “Unfortunately, we have found this venture to not be feasible for us at this time.”

Lenhoff said, “The challenges with this property and its use within the residential community surrounding it appear to be too significant.”

He had planned to turn Perry Hall Mansion into a bed and breakfast that can also host small events.

In 1784, there was a gathering at the home to plan a conference in Baltimore which gave birth to the American Methodist Church.