Johnny O's campaign to move from the county to Congress

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 14, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr.; candidate for MD's 2nd congressional district
Campaign courtesy photo
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr.; candidate for MD's 2nd congressional district

Tom's guest is Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr.

He has decided to run for Congress in the second district for a seat currently held by 11-term Representative Dutch Ruppersberger who will retire when his current term ends.

Mr. Olszewski has had a full plate of issues to contend with as County Executive, and we have talked about those issues regularly here on Midday. His appearance on Midday today is in his capacity as a candidate in the District 2 primary, where he is one of six Democrats on the ballot. Three Republicans are also seeking their party’s nod for the nomination.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
