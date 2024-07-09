Baltimore County Executive Olszewski’s chief of staff is leaving the administration

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski’s chief of staff, Dori Henry, is leaving and the administration has announced no plans to replace her.

According to Erica Palmisano, Olszewski’s press secretary, “The administration will announce next steps in the coming weeks.”

Henry’s departure, announced Tuesday, comes as Olszewski runs for Maryland’s second congressional district seat against Republican Kim Klacik. The second is considered a safe Democratic district and he has far more money to spend on the campaign than Klacik.

The most recent campaign finance filings with the Federal Elections Commission shows Olszewski has more than $340,000 to spend while Klacik has just over $12,000.

If he wins in November, Olszewski will step down as county executive with two years remaining on his term.

Henry has served as Olszewski’s chief of staff for about two years. She also has served as deputy chief of staff and communications director.

In a statement Olszewski said, “Our communities are stronger today because of her unwavering commitment to innovative, accountable government and her passion for public service.”

Henry’s last day will be August 9. According to a news release she “is leaving for a new opportunity.”