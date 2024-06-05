Take a look: New designs for Baltimore’s Rash Field redevelopment

Imagine strolling through a lush oasis of trees and rock gardens. Perhaps, the sun is calling your name so you head down the winding lane to a small sandy beach.

This could soon be your experience at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor. Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore announced the design for the second, and final, phase of Rash Field Park redevelopment on Wednesday. The newly unveiled designs contain five acres of public space on the Harbor’s south side.

“Our team and partners dedicated countless hours to ensuring community voices were heard and integrated into the Rash Field Park Phase two designs — it is truly a project designed by our community and we are excited to start construction later this year,” said Waterfront Partnership president Laurie Schwartz in a news release.

On Wednesday, the Baltimore City Board of Estimates committed $4 million to the project which will build upon a $14 million allocation from the State of Maryland.

While the initial redevelopment of the space focused on children’s activities and games, this redevelopment will be more adult-forward with an emphasis on leisure and wellness.

The project, led by Baltimore firm Mahan Rykiel Associates, can largely be thought of as having three sections.

An area dubbed “The Lawn” is described as a flexible green space with room for picnics, athletic lawn games, and space for events with waterfront views. The “Garden” will contain trees and plants while serving as “a space for city residents to connect with and learn about nature on a deeper level.” That area will include a nature walk and fitness path with exercise equipment.

Finally, the “Beach” will naturally include two pickleball courts, six volleyball courts, and a small sandy area for visitors to “dip their toes.” The Waterfront Partnership has declared the Inner Harbor to be swimmable under certain conditions and is hosting their first "Harbor Splash” event later this month.

“RashField Park is an amazing, reimagined green space that patrons flock to in

record numbers. Adding Phase II will enhance the overall appeal of the Inner Harbor for families, residents and tourists who visit Downtown Baltimore,” said Executive Director Reginald Moore, Baltimore City Recreation & Parks in a statement. “This will be a jewel in our city and is another win for Baltimore.”

Construction and groundbreaking is expected to begin in the fall of this year.