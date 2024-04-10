Baltimore Muslims call this year’s Eid al-Fitr bittersweet

Muslims all over the world observe the ninth month of the Islamic calendar known as Ramadan by fasting from food and water from sunrise to sunset. At the Islamic Society of Baltimore (ISB) in Windsor Mill, thousands of Muslims congregated Wednesday to mark the end of the month-long fast through a holiday known as Eid al-Fitr.

The ISB hosted five prayers, adding a fifth due to high turnout.

While it is usually a joyous occasion, Faizan Mahmoodi, a vice president at the ISB, said this year, it felt bittersweet.

“There's a famine occurring in Gaza right now, it's something that we can’t ignore,” he reflected. “Our brothers and sisters across the world don't have the resources, don't have the food, don't have the family. I'm lucky to be alive. I'm lucky to have my family. We're lucky to be with each other. It's time to embrace.”