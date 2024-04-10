© 2024 WYPR
Baltimore Muslims call this year’s Eid al-Fitr bittersweet

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Wambui Kamau
Published April 10, 2024 at 7:17 PM EDT
Two Muslim girls sit outside of the Islamic Society of Baltimore following Eid prayers on April 10, 2024. Wambui Kamau/WYPR
1 of 10  — Eid al-Fitr 4.jpg
Two Muslim girls sit outside of the Islamic Society of Baltimore following Eid prayers on April 10, 2024.
Wambui Kamau / WYPR
Friends and family pose for pictures. Many say they are more thankful for their blessings and sympathize with “our brothers and sisters in Gaza.” Wambui Kamau/WYPR
2 of 10  — Eid al-Fitr 10.jpg
Friends and family pose for pictures. Many say they are more thankful for their blessings and sympathize with “our brothers and sisters in Gaza.”
Wambui Kamau / WYPR
Faizan Mahmoodi, a vice president at the ISB said 7,000 people attended five prayer meetings during Eid on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Wambui Kamau/WYPR
3 of 10  — Eid al-Fitr 6.jpg
Faizan Mahmoodi, a vice president at the ISB said 7,000 people attended five prayer meetings during Eid on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.
Wambui Kamau / WYPR
Congregants gather awaiting the next Eid prayer service (4/10/2024).
4 of 10  — Eid al-Fitr 3.jpg
Congregants gather awaiting the next Eid prayer service (4/10/2024).
Wambui Kamau / WYPR
Two women pause for a photo in their ornate garments. Watch the video below to learn how Muslims all over the world have different names for their holiday robes. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
5 of 10  — Eid al-Fitr 1.jpg
Two women pause for a photo in their ornate garments. Watch the video below to learn how Muslims all over the world have different names for their holiday robes.
Wambui Kamau / WYPR
Signage celebrating the Islamic holiday on the front lawn of a Windsor Mill home. Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
6 of 10  — Eid al-Fitr 2.jpg
Signage celebrating the Islamic holiday on the front lawn of a Windsor Mill home.
Wambui Kamau / WYPR
After prayers, congregants snacked on Dunkin’ Munchkins and other sweets. Wambui Kamau
7 of 10  — Eid al-Fitr 5.jpg
After prayers, congregants snacked on Dunkin’ Munchkins and other sweets.
Wambui Kamau / WYPR
Families leave the mosque after Eid prayers on April 10, 2024. Wambui Kamau/WYPR
8 of 10  — Eid al-Fitr 8.jpg
Families leave the mosque after Eid prayers on April 10, 2024.
Wambui Kamau / WYPR
Cars line the residential streets surrounding the Islamic Society of Baltimore on April 10, 2024. Wambui Kamau/WYPR
9 of 10  — Eid al-Fitr 9.jpg
Cars line the residential streets surrounding the Islamic Society of Baltimore on April 10, 2024.
Wambui Kamau / WYPR
Mosque leaders added a fifth prayer service to accommodate high turn out during Eid prayers. Wambui Kamau/WYPR
10 of 10  — Eid al-Fitr 7.jpg
Mosque leaders added a fifth prayer service to accommodate high turn out during Eid prayers.
Wambui Kamau / WYPR

Muslims all over the world observe the ninth month of the Islamic calendar known as Ramadan by fasting from food and water from sunrise to sunset. At the Islamic Society of Baltimore (ISB) in Windsor Mill, thousands of Muslims congregated Wednesday to mark the end of the month-long fast through a holiday known as Eid al-Fitr.

The ISB hosted five prayers, adding a fifth due to high turnout.

While it is usually a joyous occasion, Faizan Mahmoodi, a vice president at the ISB, said this year, it felt bittersweet.

“There's a famine occurring in Gaza right now, it's something that we can’t ignore,” he reflected. “Our brothers and sisters across the world don't have the resources, don't have the food, don't have the family. I'm lucky to be alive. I'm lucky to have my family. We're lucky to be with each other. It's time to embrace.”
Wambui Kamau
Wambui Kamau is a General Assignment Reporter for WYPR. @WkThee
