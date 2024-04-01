© 2024 WYPR
Without a budget agreement, Governor extends Maryland General Assembly session

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Rachel Baye
Published April 1, 2024 at 8:23 PM EDT
The Maryland State House in Annapolis. Photo by Matt Bush/WYPR.
Matt Bush/WYPR
The Maryland State House in Annapolis.

The Maryland legislative session may not end Monday night as planned.

After lawmakers failed to reach an agreement over the state budget, Gov. Wes Moore issued a proclamation Monday evening extending the legislative session for up to 10 days. The state constitution requires the procedural move when the General Assembly has not finalized the budget by the end of the 83rd day of the session, which was Monday.

In a statement, Moore said the March 26th collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge affected budget negotiations.

“It remains vital that the Senate and the House find compromise as soon as possible, pass the budget, and provide certainty at this challenging and uncertain time,” he said.

The last time the legislature failed to pass a budget by Sine Die, the official last day of the normal 90-day legislative session, was in 2012.
WYPR News Francis Scott Key Bridge collapseMaryland Governor Wes MooreMaryland General AssemblyMaryland General Assembly 2024Maryland BudgetWYPR News
Rachel Baye
Rachel Baye is a senior reporter and editor in WYPR's newsroom.
