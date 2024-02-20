Mixed use development proposal shelved in Baltimore County

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski is backing away from a controversial proposal to take some mixed use zoning decisions out of the hands of the County Council.

Olszewski and Council Chairman Izzy Patoka Tuesday announced a joint agreement which would allow the council to create mixed-use districts in certain areas of the county that are targeted for development.

Olszewski’s original legislation hit a buzzsaw of opposition from council members and others because the council would be cut out of some mixed use decisions. He now plans to withdraw that legislation and replace it with the one he and Patoka have agreed on.

Mixed use are developments that contain a variety of businesses, from apartments, to grocery stores to shops.

Planners believe they can help rejuvenate economically-disadvantaged communities.

In a statement Olszewski said, “Baltimore County needs to act now and with urgency to revitalize aging communities, support housing creation and cultivate thoughtful, more transit and pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods.”

Under the compromise reached between Olszewski and Patoka, coming legislation would empower council members to create mixed use development within certain targeted districts.

Those mixed use districts could go in specific areas which are prime for redevelopment and are targeted in the county’s proposed Master Plan.

The County Council is poised to pass the master plan Tuesday night.