Baltimore City community groups receive congressional funds for environmental projects

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Wambui Kamau
Published December 6, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST
The Gwynns Falls Business and Homeowners Association proudly displays a check awarded by Rep. Kweisi Mfume. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
1 of 3  — Mfume GHHI 1.jpg
The Gwynns Falls Business and Homeowners Association proudly displays a check awarded by Rep. Kweisi Mfume.
Wambui Kamau / WYPR
Green & Healthy Homes Initiative (GHHI) received a bulk of the funds at $750,000. Aurelia Mayben-Ballentine (in pink, second from the right) talked about the impact GHHI has had on her. "I tell my friends at the senior center about their programs because the home repairs are really needed and we can't do it alone." Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
2 of 3  — Mfume GHHI 2.jpg
Green & Healthy Homes Initiative (GHHI) received a bulk of the funds at $750,000. Aurelia Mayben-Ballentine (in pink, second from the right) talked about the impact GHHI has had on her. "I tell my friends at the senior center about their programs because the home repairs are really needed and we can't do it alone."
Wambui Kamau / WYPR
Aurelia Mayben-Ballentine, 73, filled the room with her rich tenor, singing about her gratitude for the funds. A homeowner, she said she couldn’t afford repairs which were necessary. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR
3 of 3  — Mfume GHHI 4.jpeg
Aurelia Mayben-Ballentine, 73, filled the room with her rich tenor, singing about her gratitude for the funds. A homeowner, she said she couldn’t afford repairs which were necessary.
Wambui Kamau / WYPR

Standing in front of elected officials and housing advocates, resident Aurelia Mayben-Ballentine burst with a song of gratitude. The 73-year-old filled the room with her rich tenor in an acapella trill. She sang to Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-07) telling him how thankful she was for home repairs that have improved her family’s health.

Ballentine reached out to Green & Healthy Homes Initiative (GHHI), after discovering her granddaughter had elevated levels of lead, from staying at her rowhome. According to the Centers for Disease Control, lead exposure slows the growth and development of children.

“I'm about to cry,” Ballentine said before belting out her thanksgiving tune. “I'm so grateful for the things that they have done for me.” The repairs included removing lead based paint, replacing windows, weatherizing the house and improving its energy efficiency. Ballentine said she couldn’t afford the repairs which were necessary.

Ruth Norton, president and chief executive officer of GHHI, said the $750,000 in congressional funding will aid more seniors throughout the city. “Lead poisoning is preventable by stopping exposure. But the other issues around mold, mildew, moisture, extreme heat and cold, are very much related to respiratory health,” said Norton.

She said mitigating hazards that lead to adverse health outcomes will renovate 75 homes, help seniors age in place and build wealth.

Christopher Schulze is the president of the Gwynns Falls Business and Homeowners Association. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
Wambui Kamau
/
WYPR
Christopher Schulze is the president of the Gwynns Falls Business and Homeowners Association.

The Gwynns Falls Business and Homeowners Association also received funding. Its president, Christopher Schulze said the $535,000 will transform six neighboring vacant lots–in Southwest Baltimore– into a community park. Residents cleared the lots of illegal dumping and decided to build Gwynns Falls Mighty Park, according to Schulze.

“The all-volunteer association conducted a listening campaign and found families wanted a safe place for children to play. It's going to revolutionize the atmosphere and give a much needed influx of joy in our part of the city,” he added.

Hugging Ballentine in appreciation of her impromptu chorus, Mfume in turn thanked the staff of the community development groups for their work. ”This is what makes government real,” said Mfume. “ [It’s] when you're able to help the people who live under the government. And in many respects, it's just as important as whether or not we've passed some sort of legislation.”
Wambui Kamau
Wambui Kamau is a General Assignment Reporter for WYPR. @WkThee
