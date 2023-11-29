Three Dunbar students hospitalized after ingesting THC on school grounds

Five Dunbar High School students are recovering from adverse side effects after ingesting THC on school grounds Monday.

Media Relations Manager Sherry Christian said school officials sent three students to local hospitals after one had a seizure, and another collapsed. The third student fell on the stairs.

Two other students returned home with their parents after going to the school nurse.

“It took a while to make the connection” between all five students, Christian said. And determining the “substance of unknown origin” that caused these effects took longer – with school officials identifying THC on Wednesday.

Christian said the city school district’s police and administrators are still investigating details, like where the THC came from and if any other students are involved.

After those details are gathered, that’s when disciplinary measures will be determined, Christian said.

“That will dictate what code has been violated, and by whom,” she said. “We always were going to turn this into a lesson, before we even knew what the substance was.”

For now, all Dunbar students are receiving resources on the dangers of drug use. Christian said parents should also pay attention.

“Like most parents, I was under the impression that if you consume too much THC, the worst that’s going to happen is you fall asleep,” she said. “We want parents who may not be taking this as seriously as they should to be talking to their children.”

The three hospitalized students were released Monday evening.