City College changes new outerwear dress code policy after weeks of pushback

Students at Baltimore City College spent their first two weeks of classes with a new dress code policy banning any jackets or sweatshirts that did not display the official school logo.

After advocating for change, City College leaders announced Friday evening that students can wear non-school-branded outerwear – as long as it does not cover the logo on their shirt during the school day.

Sam Afolayan, a junior at City College, said they first heard about the policy at orientation on August 29. It started being enforced on the first day of school, giving students little time to adjust.

For low-income students, Afolayan said, purchasing new outerwear is a significant burden.

“Charging exorbitant fees for school-branded outerwear discriminates based on socioeconomic status,” they said.

City College gear can only be purchased at three locations: Herman’s Discount, FlynnO’Hara, and the school itself. Across all sites, the cheapest jacket is a $25 quarter zip. Winter coats go for $80 or more.

Saidah Ervin, a senior at City College, said the school did not offer any financial aid for the costs.

“Not all families just are like, ‘Oh, yeah, let me go drop $50 on each of my children that go to the school,’” Ervin said. “I just think that it's kind of ridiculous to give no notice, no real notice, at the very least.”

One City College parent created an online petition to protest the high costs and minimal financial assistance that gained over one thousand signatures.

Friday’s updated policy says that school counselors can give students vouchers or low-cost items, according to an Instagram post from City College’s student government president Leah Mann. The school will also sell sweatshirts at a discounted price.

Ervin said in a text that the updated policy is good “for such a quick turn around.” Afolayan said the updates are inadequate compared to past years, when students could wear any outerwear they wanted.

Mann said in her post that the uniform change is “for the safety of city college students.” But Ervin said City College has done little to promote safety in more effective ways.

“Our metal detectors have not been seen this year. My backpack has not been searched once,” she said. “Anybody can buy a shirt from Herman's, if they really had that much ill intent.”

Afolayan said the policy threatens all students’ freedom of expression.

“Most Baltimore city public students have to wear polos and khakis, so wearing outerwear has always kind of been an easy way for us to express ourselves,” they said.

And for students who are uncomfortable in their uniforms, personal outwear provides solace, Afolayan added.

“It's very hard for students who feel body dysmorphia or gender dysphoria to feel comfortable at school,” they said. “Hoodies have also always been a way for those who don't feel comfortable in their body to feel more comfortable in their uniforms.”