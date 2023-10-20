Authorities believe Maryland judge was killed over custody ruling

Authorities in Washington County believe the murder of a Maryland Circuit Court judge Thursday night was related to a court case from earlier in the day.

Judge Andrew Wilkinson was shot in his driveway outside of his Hagerstown home Thursday night, and died a short time later at a hospital.

The Washington County Sheriff’s office identified the suspect in the killing as 49-year-old Pedro Argote.

Earlier Thursday, Wilkinson awarded full custody of Argote’s children to his wife in a divorce hearing, though Argote was not in attendance at that hearing according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities believe Argote targeted Wilkinson because of that ruling.

Argote has no prior criminal record in Washington County, though the Sheriff Brian Albert told reporters Friday morning his deputies had been called to his house twice in recent years for verbal domestic assaults which resulted in no charges being filed.

Albert went on to say they believe there are no other threats to judges in the county at this time. Deputies and state troopers were posted outside of the residences of judges in Washington County Thursday night as details of the killing emerged.

The sheriff’s office says Argote legally owned the gun believed to be used in the killing. He’s described as 5’7” weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Argote may be driving a 2009 silver Mercedes GL450 with Maryland license plate 4EH0408.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s office.