FBI raids Safe Streets office in Bel-Air Edison

Agents with the FBI raided the Bel-Air Edison location of the Safe Streets violence interruption program on Thursday morning, according to reports.

Officials authorized to speak about the raid have not confirmed the cause of the raid or if anyone was taken into custody as a result. According to WYPR’s media partners at The Baltimore Banner, officials also visited the homes of two Safe Streets staff members.

Shelly Orman, a spokesperson for the FBI said they “conducted court authorized law enforcement activity this morning.” The Bel-Air Safe Streets location on the 3400 block of Bel-Air is operated by LifeBridge Health’s Center for Hope.

MONSE, or the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, runs Safe Streets as the city’s flagship violence interruption program– it has 10 sites across Baltimore.

MONSE released a statement early on Thursday afternoon.

“MONSE is aware of the situation involving FBI law enforcement activity. We are in close communication with LifeBridge Health’s Center for Hope. Mayor Scott, MONSE, and our partners at LifeBridge Health have repeatedly made clear that any staff found guilty of wrongdoing or who do not live up to the values of our programs will be held accountable accordingly.”

Safe Streets workers are unarmed individuals who mediate conflicts before they escalate to gunfire.