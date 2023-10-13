Police arrest 17-year-old suspect in Morgan State mass shooting, announce arrest warrant for another

A 17 year-old is being charged with multiple counts of attempted murder for the Morgan State University mass shooting that injured five people during homecoming festivities last Tuesday.

The Baltimore Police Department has also issued an attempted murder warrant for 18 year-old Jovan Williams who they say is also connected to the shooting and is potentially “armed and dangerous.”

The minor, who the Baltimore Police Department has identified as a male, was arrested Thursday by authorities in Washington, D.C. “without incident.” He is being taken to Central Booking Intake Facility in Baltimore. A BPD spokesperson told WYPR that they could not confirm details as to whether the arrested 17-year-old actually fired a gun or any further details about his involvement in the incident.

“We will not rest until Williams is in custody. While this arrest cannot undo the damage and trauma caused that day, it is my hope that it can bring some peace and justice to the victims, the Morgan community and our city,” said Commissioner Richard Worley in a statement.

MSU President David K. Wilson thanked police and partnering law enforcement agencies in the same police statement announcing the arrest.

“The Morgan Community can take solace today in knowing that an arrest has been made and we are one step closer to bringing all of the alleged culprits responsible for the incident that occurred on our campus to justice,” said Wilson.

Last week police told reporters they believe that two people were responsible for the shooting and earlier this week they released more detailed surveillance footage of potential suspects.

Students at Morgan State University, Maryland’s largest historically Black college, were leaving the Murphy Fine Arts Center on October 3rd after having just crowned the homecoming court when they heard gunfire nearby. Five people, four of whom were later identified as MSU students, were shot just outside of the university’s Thurgood Marshall Hall dormitory, prompting a school-wide lockdown as authorities searched for a shooter. None of the injuries were life threatening.

For the first time in its history, MSU canceled homecoming festivities. Earlier this week, President Wilson announced additional security plans that could include a wall that would separate the campus from the rest of the city.

A BPD spokesperson confirmed that all five of the individuals have since been released from the hospital.