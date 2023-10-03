© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Baltimore City kicks off inaugural middle school sports season

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Bri Hatch
Published October 3, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT
On Monday afternoon, over 250 children from 12 different school teams ran and walked the 1.5-mile course at Druid Hill Park in the city’s first cross country meet of the fall season. Photo by Bri Hatch/WYPR.
1 of 6  — middle school sports running 4.jpeg
On Monday afternoon, over 250 children from 12 different school teams ran and walked the 1.5-mile course at Druid Hill Park in the city’s first cross country meet of the fall season.
Bri Hatch / WYPR
Over 250 boys and girls ran a 1.5 mile course as their parents and families occupied the sidelines. Photo by Bri Hatch/WYPR.
2 of 6  — middle school sports running 3.jpeg
Over 250 boys and girls ran a 1.5 mile course as their parents and families occupied the sidelines.
Bri Hatch / WYPR
City schools CEO Sonja Santelises said the new system is designed for everyone – especially girls and students with disabilities – to access the benefits of sports early-on. Photo by Bri Hatch/WYPR.
3 of 6  — middle school sports running 6.jpeg
City schools CEO Sonja Santelises said the new system is designed for everyone – especially girls and students with disabilities – to access the benefits of sports early-on.
Bri Hatch / WYPR
City schools CEO Sonja Santelises (center) and Mayor Brandon Scott (left) joined parents and family members on the sidelines to cheer. Photo by Bri Hatch/WYPR.
4 of 6  — middle school sports running 5.jpeg
City schools CEO Sonja Santelises (center) and Mayor Brandon Scott (left) joined parents and family members on the sidelines to cheer.
Bri Hatch / WYPR
Over 250 preteens packed the starting line at Druid Hill Park for the first-ever cross country meet. Photo by Bri Hatch/WYPR.
5 of 6  — middle school sports running 7.jpeg
Over 250 preteens packed the starting line at Druid Hill Park for the first-ever cross country meet.
Bri Hatch / WYPR
For the first time this year, Baltimore City Public Schools will host seven sports programs for preteens, including flag football, volleyball and bocce. Photo by Bri Hatch/WYPR.
6 of 6  — middle school sports running 2.jpeg
For the first time this year, Baltimore City Public Schools will host seven sports programs for preteens, including flag football, volleyball and bocce.
Bri Hatch / WYPR

Baltimore City Public Schools will be offering seven sports programs for middle schoolers this year – a first for the school district.

On Monday afternoon, over 250 children from 12 different school teams ran and walked the 1.5-mile course at Druid Hill Park in the city’s first cross country meet of the fall season.

City schools CEO Sonja Santelises and Mayor Brandon Scott joined parents and family members on the sidelines to cheer.

The race marked the first competition of many for middle schoolers under a new centralized district program, which had been piloted with 1,500 students last year. Santelises said the new system is designed for everyone – especially girls and students with disabilities – to access the benefits of sports early-on.

“We know that athletics doesn't just begin when young people walk in the door in high school, the interest is built much earlier than that,” Santelises said before the race. “We also know that early adolescence is a peak period of brain development. And so what better way to stretch that brain than to try new sports.”

Mayor Scott ran track as a preteen through an independent league. But he said an interscholastic program is a “big win” for students.

“And not just for the honing of their athletic skills,” he said. “You're building their character. You’re building their ability to work together, their ability to see themselves pushed to the limits and achieve their highest heights.”

The race marked the first competition of many for middle schoolers under a new centralized district program, which had been piloted with 1,500 students last year. Photo by Bri Hatch/WYPR
Bri Hatch
/
WYPR
The race marked the first competition of many for middle schoolers under a new centralized district program, which had been piloted with 1,500 students last year.

Middle schoolers will have access to flag football and cross country in the first quarter of the school year, indoor bocce and volleyball in the second, basketball in the third and track and outdoor bocce in the final months of the school year.

Sharon Casey-Bost said she’s already seeing the growth in her granddaughter, who competed in Monday’s cross country race for Harlem Park middle school.

“We are so excited because it’s good for their self-esteem, their motivation, as well as good for their physical fitness,” she said.

At an August meeting, city council members raised concerns about transportation to and from competition.

But at Monday’s race, Coordinator of Athletics Tonisha Montgomery said bus companies Woodlawn Motor Coach and Blue Heron have agreed to cover all transportation needs for the cross country and flag football season.

“So all of those teams who wanted the opportunity to participate, the transportation barrier has been removed for them,” she said.

The district is currently looking for independent contractors to direct their own sports program through city schools, as the first flag football competition begins on Thursday.

Tags
WYPR News Baltimore CityBaltimore City Public SchoolsEducationSportsstudentsstudent athletes
Bri Hatch
Bri Hatch (they/she) is a Report for America Corps Member joining the WYPR team to cover education.
See stories by Bri Hatch
Related Content
Load More