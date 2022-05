Our quest takes us to a ring-jousting event hosted by the Maryland Jousting Tournament Association. Then we venture into a forest to find the ruins of a Gothic mansion where the state’s first official joust was held.

A plaque displays the ring sizes at a jousting tournament (photo credit Aaron Henkin / WYPR)

Daughter and father Marley and Bob Enfield, after a joust. Marley outscored Bob in the final round. (photo credit Aaron Henkin / WYPR)

Remnants of a castle wall still stand at the ruins of Glen Ellen, where William Gilmor III held Maryland's first official jousting tournament in 1840. (photo credit Morgan Hill)