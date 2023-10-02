Once doomed by Prohibition, rye rebounds to become Maryland’s official state spirit

The state of Maryland picked up its 24th official state symbol over the weekend. It’s one that almost died out, but has seen a great resurgence in recent years.

As of October 1st, rye whiskey is now Maryland’s official state spirit. Rye distilling in Maryland goes back to the 1700’s, but it fell out of favor because of Prohibition. That’s when farmers by and large stopped growing rye wheat — the very crop that rye whiskey must be made from at least 51% of to earn its name. As the crop itself rebounded following the end of Prohibition in 1933, rye whiskey also came back in recent years, showcasing its spicier flavor in comparison to bourbon, which still counts for the overwhelming majority of whiskey sales in the United States.

Maryland Republican state senate leader Steve Hershey — one of the sponsors of the bill designating rye as Maryland’s state spirit that passed the General Assembly this year — told WYPR in April the eventual goal is to create something similar in Maryland to Kentucky’s ‘Bourbon Trail’, a route through all that state’s famed bourbon distilleries. “We had a number of distilleries that came to us that just with this simple designation, that they will be able to promote that even more, that we can be just as successful with rye as they have been with bourbon in Kentucky,” Hershey said.

Here’s a full list of official Maryland state symbols by newest to oldest:

