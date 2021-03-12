Public Commentary

-
As all are certainly aware, we recently lost Congressman John Lewis. This giant of a man was an icon of the civil rights movement and an extraordinary…
I work for Baltimore City Public Schools. So did my parents. When school resumes in the fall -- however it resumes -- it will be my tenth year in the…
These are unprecedented and pivotal times for Baltimore’s hospitality community. Our industry and the thousands of hard-working Baltimoreans who are…
With the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and so many others, it is not possible to remain silent. This moment is an opportunity, for…
This 90 seconds is dedicated to the Black mothers who heard George Floyd call out, in agony, for his “mama” and knew there was nothing she (nor we) could…
The Architect was born a century ago at the confluence of three rivers, where nature carved a perfect spot for trout. “Not so good for humans, though,”…
Perspective. If anything has been clearer over the last month and a half, it's that perspective can change in a single moment. The way we view the world.…
One of my favorite things about being principal at Bard High School Early College Baltimore is that at our school, administrators are expected to teach.…
Many of us are now confined to our homes possibly with children and a lot of time on our hands. While it creates an exciting time to generate new ideas,…
The Waitress grew up in a postcard North Baltimore colonial, three kids and a dog, picture perfect, and lonely. She watched her parents pour their first…