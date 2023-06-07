Canada fires create unhealthy air quality across Maryland

A code red air quality for Baltimore and much of the Maryland region today means the air is unhealthy for all people, especially those with asthma and other respiratory conditions.

The Maryland Department of the Environment said Wednesday morning people should limit their time outdoors and especially avoid heavy exertion outdoors. Sensitive groups also include older adults and children.

The unhealthy air quality conditions are due to fine particles in wildfire smoke from fires over Quebec and will continue for at least Wednesday and Thursday. Fires over Quebec continue to produce prodigious smoke which is being continuously funneled on northerly flow towards the Mid-Atlantic. Presently a concentrated plume of smoke is working south through Pennsylvania and New York towards the eastern half of Maryland. A front on Friday will bring some reprieve to fine particle concentrations, but due to continued light northerly winds, USG due to fine particles remains a possibility.