Maryland AG seeks court order to release Baltimore Catholic church abuse investigation details

After four years of investigation, the Office of the Maryland Attorney General has identified 158 priests in the Archdiocese accused of sexually and physically abusing more than 600 victims in the past 80 years, according to court records filed Thursday obtained by The Baltimore Banner.

The state agency requested the courts to release the four years long grand jury investigation into the Catholic church in Baltimore. State law requires a judge to approve the release of grand jury materials. The office created a 456-page report that identifies 115 priests who were credibly accused and another 43 priests who were accused but whose identities haven’t been revealed.

“Both boys and girls were abused, with ages ranging from preschool through young adulthood,” Assistant Attorney General Carrie Williams wrote. “Although no parish was safe, some congregations and schools were assigned multiple abusive priests and a few had more than one sexually abusive priest at the same time.”

Attorney General Brian Frosh’s office filed the request with the Baltimore Circuit Court to release the report. A judge could order portions redacted. It’s also unknown when the matter will be decided.