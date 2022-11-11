Democratic incumbent Trone wins Maryland's 6th congressional district race against GOP Parrott

After a tense Election Day that left both candidates in a dead heat, Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. David Trone came out as the winner of Maryland’s 6th congressional District.

His opponent Del. Neil Parrott conceded the election on Friday afternoon. The Associated Press called the race with Trone garnering 50% of the votes to Parrott's 49%, with a 1,895 vote difference after 92% of the results were in on Friday.

At the end of Tuesday night, Parrott had a slight lead, with 72% of the votes counted. However, much of the district votes that still needed to be tallied were in liberal Montgomery County and purple Frederick County.

Trone will serve his fourth term in Congress.

He is the owner of Total Wine & More, a liquor store company that has more than 220 stores in 27 states.

House Republicans saw the 6th District as the only competitive race in Maryland, one that can flip red and count toward a potential majority in the House of Representatives. That’s especially after the district was redistricted after the 2020 Census to encompass more of western Maryland.

The 6th District includes the city of Gaithersburg in Montgomery County, a culturally diverse region and Democratic stronghold. It also includes all of Frederick County which tends to be more liberal in the south and conservative to the north. The 6th District encompasses Washington, Alleghany and Garrett counties which reliably voted for former president Donald Trump in 2020.

Editors Note: A previous version of this story had AP results of the called race before the Maryland State Board of Elections updated its website with more mail-in ballots.