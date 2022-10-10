© 2022 WYPR
Midday

Del. Neil Parrott (2A), Republican candidate for US Congress (MD 6)

Published October 10, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
Neil Parrott_widecropl.png
Republican Neil Parrott is running for MD's 6th Congressional seat against the incumbent Democrat, Rep. David Trone. Del. Parrott has served three terms as a delegate in the Maryland General Assembly, representing District 2A (Washington County). (courtesy photo)

On this Indigenous People’s Day holiday, it’s another installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022.

Today, Tom's guest is Del. Neil Parrott. He is a Republican candidate for the 6th US congressional district, which includes Frederick, Hagerstown, Cumberland and the area stretching to the western border of the state. He is running against incumbent Congressman David Trone, a Democrat.

This election is a rematch of the 6th district contest in 2020, when Congressman Trone beat Del. Parrott by 20 points. But the boundaries of the district were changed this year after Republicans challenged a map designed by Democrats in the Maryland General Assembly.

The 6th had previously included parts of heavily Democratic Montgomery County, but that’s no longer the case, and the race between Del. Parrott, a Republican, and Representative Trone, a Democrat, is considered the tightest Congressional race in Maryland.

We invited Rep. Trone to join us, but his campaign did not respond to our invitation.

Neil Parrott was elected to the Maryland House of Delegates in 2011. He holds a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland, College Park and an MBA from Mount St. Mary’s University. He is 52 years old. He lives in Hagerstown with his wife and three children.

We won't be taking phone calls today, but we welcome your emails ([email protected]) and Tweets @MiddayWYPR

Neil Parrott joins us on Zoom.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayConversations with the Candidates: 2022MDElections2022Maryland RepublicansMaryland PoliticsCongress
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria Rogers is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
