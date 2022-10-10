Del. Neil Parrott (2A), Republican candidate for US Congress (MD 6)

On this Indigenous People’s Day holiday, it’s another installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022.

Today, Tom's guest is Del. Neil Parrott. He is a Republican candidate for the 6th US congressional district, which includes Frederick, Hagerstown, Cumberland and the area stretching to the western border of the state. He is running against incumbent Congressman David Trone, a Democrat.

This election is a rematch of the 6th district contest in 2020, when Congressman Trone beat Del. Parrott by 20 points. But the boundaries of the district were changed this year after Republicans challenged a map designed by Democrats in the Maryland General Assembly.

The 6th had previously included parts of heavily Democratic Montgomery County, but that’s no longer the case, and the race between Del. Parrott, a Republican, and Representative Trone, a Democrat, is considered the tightest Congressional race in Maryland.

We invited Rep. Trone to join us, but his campaign did not respond to our invitation.

Neil Parrott was elected to the Maryland House of Delegates in 2011. He holds a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland, College Park and an MBA from Mount St. Mary’s University. He is 52 years old. He lives in Hagerstown with his wife and three children.

We won't be taking phone calls today, but we welcome your emails ([email protected]) and Tweets @MiddayWYPR

Neil Parrott joins us on Zoom.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.