Baltimore County rolling out free mobile flu vaccine clinics into neighborhoods

Baltimore County will begin running free mobile flu shot clinics for residents next week across the county as an effort to vaccinate more people. Local officials say they are trying to combat a dip in the number of people getting the flu vaccine. Health officials said it is unclear why there’s been a decline in flu shot vaccinations, but County Executive Johnny Olszewski has a theory.

“Coming out of the worst of the pandemic, I think for many people it’s sort of a let your guard down sort of thing,” Olszewski said before he got the shot himself.

But health experts expect an “aggressive flu season” this year, he said.

“As people are returning to pre-pandemic activities this illness will be more likely to circulate,” he said.

County Deputy Health Officer Della Leister said they are exploring what possible barriers might be.

“We’re working really hard to figure out what the barriers are for people getting their flu vaccine so we can up those numbers,” Leister said.

About 58% of Maryland residents over the age of six months got flu vaccines during the last season which ran between October 2020 and June 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the most recent data available.

Olszewski rolled up his sleeve Thursday to get his flu shot.

“I’m smiling under this mask you all, I promise,” Olszewski said.

After giving Olszewski his shot, public health nurse Colleen Wilmoth gave him the good news.

“So you got a Bugs Bunny Band-Aid,” Wilmoth said.

“I’m going to show that off to my daughter tonight,” Olszewski said. “She’ll love that.”

Appointments are recommended but not required. For more information call 410-887-3816.

The county’s mobile flu clinics will run from October 22 to October 27 at the following locations:

October 22 Drumcastle Government Center 9 a.m. -12 p.m.

October 22 Hereford Middle School 9 a.m. -12 p.m.

October 23 Bais Yaakov High School 9 a.m. -12 p.m.

October 24 Middle River Middle School 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

October 25 Lansdowne Middle School 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

October 26 Dundalk Middle School 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

October 27 Woodlawn Middle School 4 p.m. -7 p.m.