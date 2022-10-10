Major South Baltimore environmental restoration project to combat flooding

A $48 million investment for environmental restoration efforts, known as the Middle Branch Resiliency Initiative, meant to curb flooding in South Baltimore and Cherry Hill is underway. The effort is funded in part by a $32 million Federal Emergency Management Agency grant in addition to state and local money. The goals are to build berms of vegetation, restore 35 acres of wetlands, develop public parks and reduce flooding around the Patapsco River.

“This is going to help revitalize the environment here in Middle Branch,” said U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes, who represents the 3rd congressional district, during a press conference at Middle Branch Park. “This is a world class undertaking with world class expertise being brought to bear in the planning and design.”

The South Baltimore Gateway Partnership, a nonprofit organization, is tasked with the project which is near Medstar Harbor Hospital.

Flooding near the hospital has become a health hazard, said Brad Rogers, executive director of the South Baltimore Gateway Partnership. For example, when it rains, the flood water can block one entryway to the hospital and renders the helipad unusable.

The improvements will reduce flooding and make it easier for ambulances and helicopters to deliver patients, he said.

GreenVest was hired to develop the area and plans to wrap up in five years.

Leaders hope to rebuild the river shoreline and marshes that were destroyed due to industrial development. The initiative will also improve water quality in the area by curbing shoreline erosion and allowing the wetlands to filter water. The area is already known for kayaking and bird watching.

The Middle Branch restoration is part of a larger $124 million investment in the area that includes a new park and a $25 million recreation center.

Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott said the investment is long overdue.

“This portion of the city had been ignored for many, many generations,” Scott said. “We're going to continue to invest in this neighborhood because they deserve to be invested in it, especially after being cast aside for many, many years.”