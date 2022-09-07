Affordable housing for Baltimore City's first responders moving forward

Developers began construction on a $25 million mixed-use renovation project with 66 apartments in addition to 10,000 square feet of retail space and a wellness center. Dubbed the Guardian House, developers are setting aside 20% of the units for first responders with reduced rent, and plan to open in 2023. The apartment complex, comprised of three attached buildings, is located near the intersection of South Gay and East Baltimore Streets.

The Baltimore Development Corporation tapped Landmark Partners in 2019 after an extensive request for proposal process that began in 2018. The lead construction contractor is Bozzuto. Its CEO Toby Bozzuto likened the project to “creating a sanctuary for those who serve us.”

Public safety is best achieved when first responders such as police, live in the communities they are sworn to protect, said John Pannoni, president of Landmark Partners.

“It’s for this reason, we’re setting a specific portion of units aside for Baltimore City first responders, with additional incentives thereafter,'' Pannoni said.

Courtesy of Baltimore City / A graphic rendering shows how the Guardian House is expected to be renovated in the coming months with expected opening in 2023.

Plans include building secure lockers for work gear and other aspects to the design to protect its tenants. Baltimore City police and fire department workers who earn no more than 80% of the city median income, will be eligible to apply to rent the apartments.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the vision of Guardian House aligns with efforts to attract new members to the Baltimore Police Department. Any police officer who lives in Baltimore City can earn an extra $1,000 per month stipend.

“We know that having more of our members live in the city and take advantage of our incentives and projects like these, it’s a win-win for all parties,” Harrison said.