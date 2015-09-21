Pushing To Expand The Baltimore County Council

Baltimore County Councilman David Marks

Baltimore County voters may be asked to decide if the County Council should be expanded from seven to nine members.

Councilman David Marks says that as more people move into Baltimore County, the workload for each council member gets to be too much. There are about 200,000 more people in the county now than in 1970.

So, Marks wants more, smaller districts. His district, for example, includes Towson and a lot more.

"My district right now starts at Bellona Avenue and ends at a covered bridge near Harford County," Marks said.

The County Council could vote to put the issue on the ballot, but Marks says he doesn’t have the votes for that. Instead, he says, there is a move afoot to petition the issue of a nine member council to the ballot, probably in 2018. If that happens and it passes, then Baltimore County would be carved up into nine council districts in time for 2022 election.

