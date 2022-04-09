Hogan vetoes abortion bill, paid family and medical leave

Gov. Larry Hogan has vetoed 10 bills the General Assembly sent him last week, setting up potential override votes in the final days of this year’s session.

Among the bills he vetoed was one expanding access to abortions and one creating a paid family and medical leave program similar to unemployment insurance.

He also allowed nearly 30 bills to become law without his signature, including one aimed at making Maryland carbon neutral by 2045 and a bill to ban unserialized and untraceable firearms known as ghost guns..

In his veto messages, Hogan said the Abortion Care Access Act, which expands the number of medical professionals allowed to perform abortions, would “set back standards for women’s health care and safety.”

The family and medical leave bill, he wrote, leaves small businesses “vulnerable to insurmountable regulatory burdens.”

Most of the bills he vetoed passed with veto proof majorities.

Senate President Bill Ferguson said he would take up the expected vetoes in a Saturday session.

Here’s a complete list of the bills the governor vetoed with links to his messages and to the lists of bills he allowed to become law without his signature.

HB 90 – State Personnel Management System – Office of the Public Defender – Placement and Collective Bargaining

HB 580 – Maryland Transit Administration Police – Collective Bargaining – Supervisors and Sergeants

SB 53 – Juvenile Law – Child Interrogation Protection Act

SB 259 – Procurement – Prevailing Wage – Applicability

SB 1 – State Finance and Procurement – Prevailing Wage – Stop Work Orders

HB 937 – Abortion Care Access Act

HB 609 – Local Health Officers – Removal – Process

SB 514/HB 778 – Transportation – Investment Program – MARC Rail Service

SB 275 – Labor and Employment – Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program – Establishment

HB 1021 – Public Safety – Licensed Firearms Dealers – Security Requirements

Legislation To Take Effect Without Signature

Also today, in accordance with Article II, Section 17(c) of the Maryland Constitution, Governor Hogan announced that a number of measures will become law without his signature, including:

SB 528 – Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022

HB 740/SB 566 – State Retirement and Pension System – Investment Climate Risk – Fiduciary Duties

For a complete list of House bills that Governor Hogan will allow to become law without his signature,