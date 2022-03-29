Abortion care bill passes Senate

The Abortion Care Access Act, which would make abortion care easier to obtain in Maryland passed the Senate along party lines following debate Tuesday morning.

The bill would establish a $3.5 million practitioner training program and would remove limitations to insurance coverage. It faced three proposed amendments in the Senate all of which failed.

Republican leader Sen. Justin Ready of Carroll County called the bill “radical” and said it reaches too far.

“The stated goal of proponents of the bill at the hearing talked in glowing terms about wanting more abortions,” Ready said.

But Sen. Delores Kelley, a Baltimore County Democrat, emphasized the bill’s main intent is to expand access to care not for the state to perform more abortions.

“The main thing that the bill is doing is not to add to abortions or to deny them it is to help us to have available practitioners in Maryland,” she argued.

Having passed both chambers, the bill now heads to the Governor’s desk.

An earlier version of this story stated the bill passed the Senate on Monday, March 28. We apologize for this error.