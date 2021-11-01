© 2021 WYPR
It’s open enrollment time for health insurance plans

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Sarah Y. Kim
Published November 1, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT
Screen Shot 2021-10-29 at 7.13.42 PM.png
Vincent DeMarco at a Thursday press conference. Credit: Screenshot/Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Facebook Page

As open enrollment for state health insurance kicks off Monday, health advocates and local leaders are urging young Marylanders to enroll in affordable health insurance plans.

The cost of affordable health care will be dramatically lower than previously this period for Maryland adults ages 18 to 34, thanks to a new state subsidy program for young adults.

The subsidy program, an allocation of $20 million, was created by the General Assembly this year. Low-income adults ages 18 to 34 could pay as little as $1 a month for coverage.

Vincent DeMarco, the president of the Maryland Health Care For All Coalition, said the bill -- co-sponsored by Senator Brian Feldman and Delegate Ken Kerr -- was not easy to pass.

“We are here today to celebrate good news,” DeMarco said Thursday.

He was joined by several local leaders, including Howard County Executive Calvin Ball.

“For many of us, these past two years have made it crystal clear that healthcare is a right,” Ball said. “It's a critical piece of our society. We must continue to work together for a community where it is guaranteed for all.”

DeMarco said starting Monday uninsured Marylanders should visit marylandhealthconnection.gov to find an affordable plan.

Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
