It’s open enrollment time for health insurance plans

As open enrollment for state health insurance kicks off Monday, health advocates and local leaders are urging young Marylanders to enroll in affordable health insurance plans.

The cost of affordable health care will be dramatically lower than previously this period for Maryland adults ages 18 to 34, thanks to a new state subsidy program for young adults.

The subsidy program, an allocation of $20 million, was created by the General Assembly this year. Low-income adults ages 18 to 34 could pay as little as $1 a month for coverage.

Vincent DeMarco, the president of the Maryland Health Care For All Coalition, said the bill -- co-sponsored by Senator Brian Feldman and Delegate Ken Kerr -- was not easy to pass.

“We are here today to celebrate good news,” DeMarco said Thursday.

He was joined by several local leaders, including Howard County Executive Calvin Ball.

“For many of us, these past two years have made it crystal clear that healthcare is a right,” Ball said. “It's a critical piece of our society. We must continue to work together for a community where it is guaranteed for all.”