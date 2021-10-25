Hogan pushes booster shots

Gov. Larry Hogan is urging Marylanders who have been vaccinated to get booster shots as soon as they can now that the CDC has granted approval to mix and match brands.

He said in an afternoon news conference Monday that he has directed state health officials to authorize providers across the state to make boosters available to anyone who is eligible..

“We have a robust network of vaccination providers, including pharmacies, primary care providers, mobile clinics, local health departments and community health centers,” he said. “And we have both the supply and the capacity to provide a booster shot to anyone who needs one.”

He said Marylanders can find out if they’re eligible for a booster and make an appointment for a shot on the state's coronavirus website.

In a related development, he said health officials are completing preparations to vaccinate more than half a million children between the ages of five and 11 as soon as the CDC approves it. That approval is expected next week.

“There will be a wide range of options for getting children vaccinated,” he said. “And we will be providing additional updates to make sure that parents have all of the information that they need.”