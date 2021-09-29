Local Schools Struggle With Thousands Of COVID Cases

This is a transcript of the audio story. An updated digital version will be up shortly.

The transition to in-person learning has not been a smooth one for Maryland’s school systems. Since schools reopened, thousands of students have contracted COVID-19 and quarantined. Teachers are still overwhelmed.

There are nearly 900,000 students enrolled in Maryland’s local school systems. As of Sept. 22, more than 4,000 of those students contracted COVID. More than 16,500 students have been quarantined.

The state board reviewed this data at its meeting Tuesday, which was self-reported by local school systems.

State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury said the state should have shown stronger leadership a long time ago. Choudhury became superintendent in July.

Choudhury: We took a deregulated approach to COVID response. If I was here in the spring I would not have done that. I'm just gonna be real. We don't have 1100 school districts, we shouldn't have taken a deregulated approach to testing and masking

Choudhury says he is planning to meet with the state health department and all 24 school superintendents to revisit guidance.

Apart from a new mask mandate, there has been a lack of statewide COVID safety regulations.

Out of Maryland’s 24 school systems, just three require vaccinations for their staff. State Health Secretary Dennis Schrader also told senators on Monday that the state is not considering a vaccine mandate for eligible students in public schools.

Across the school systems, staff vaccination rates vary widely. Some, like Prince George’s County and Baltimore City, have vaccination rates above 80%. But less than half of staff are vaccinated in Dorchester and Harford.

State board member Chuen-Chin Bianca Chang noted the low rates in some counties, and said that incentives may be helpful for getting more employees vaccinated.

Chang: We really want to bring it up higher in terms of vaccination rates across the board.

The data also shows that most school systems follow some form of physical distancing, but in most counties, it’s not required, but “strongly recommended.”

Different school systems also have different quarantine teaching models. The vast majority post assignments on their learning management systems. Some provide packets and online books, or after school tutoring.

Managing students in quarantine, and in-person has not made things easier for teachers, who expressed concerns about staff shortages at Tuesday’s meeting.

State board member Rachel McCusker, who is also an educator from Carroll County, said teachers are overwhelmed managing both students in the classroom, and those who are quarantined.

McCusker: I’d say we’re no better off than we were from a time management and sustainability standpoint from where we were last year. We cannot hire help, because nobody's applying. And we're, as some of you may recall me saying last October, teachers are underwater. We’re back underwater again. That has not changed.

McCusker called on the board to address workload, saying that while higher salaries and other benefits are welcome, they are not enough to attract and retain educational staff.

McCusker: If we don't do something about making a sustainable workload for teachers, they're not going to come to the profession, no matter what we pay him

Cheryl Bost, a teacher and president of the Maryland State Education Association, says teacher shortages were already an issue before COVID - the pandemic just exacerbated the problem.

Bost: I think every district in this state has shortages and teachers. Class sizes are doubled up or we're just putting anybody in rooms. We don't have substitutes in many districts. So we need to figure this out.

State board members also discussed data on virtual learning enrollment and initiatives to support economically disadvantaged students.