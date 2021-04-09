Hogan Launches Hate Crimes Group

In the wake of recent attacks on Asian Americans, Gov. Larry Hogan has announced he is establishing an Asian American Hate Crimes Working Group to develop strategies to address the violence and support its victims.

Hogan said at a news conference Friday afternoon that hate crimes targeting Asian Americans have more than doubled in Maryland since 2018 and rose by more than 150% nationwide in 2020.

The issue has hit close to home for the governor, his wife, Yumi, who is Korean, and their three daughters who he said, have had to deal with racial slurs much of their lives.

“But in recent months, all across the country, we have seen hurtful words and gestures turn into villainization and violent attacks,” he said.

Many of those attacks have gone unreported and unpunished, he said, “including attacks captured on video where witnesses failed to intervene, and to help the victims.”

Hogan named Robert Hur, the former US Attorney for Maryland, to head the group.

Hur, who also is Korean, said the rise in hate-based incidents are painful to him.

“And I am now concerned for my parents safety and the safety of other members of my family on the basis of their physical appearance,” he said. “And that is a fear that no one should have to have.”

