New Orleans jazz is thriving 20 years after Katrina

By Joseph King
Published August 29, 2025 at 4:11 AM EDT

The Musicians' Village was created after Hurricane Katrina to protect the music culture of New Orleans. We pay a visit to see how it's doing and what its future plans are.

Joseph King
