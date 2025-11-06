City in crisis: Baltimore is facing a Natty Boh shortage

On any other day, bar manager Erin Roach would be pouring pints of Natty Boh on draft for customers at Remington’s 29th Street Tavern. But since a recent shortage on the city’s most recognizable brew, she’s had to make do with alternatives. A handwritten Post-It note currently stuck to the bar’s Natty Boh tap, partially obscuring Mr. Boh’s famous face, reads “PBR.”

“For us to not have it [Natty Boh], it’s a big bummer,” Roach said. Last year, the 29th Street Tavern was named one of Baltimore’s top three sellers of Boh — they even have an award hanging on the wall to prove it.

Formally known as National Bohemian, the beer dates back to the 1800s and has retained a steady grip on the Baltimore area even decades after it was last brewed in Maryland. Its winking, mustachioed Natty Boh man is as much an icon of the city as crabs and Old Bay seasoning.

But lately, some local bars and liquor stores say they have faced challenges procuring it.

