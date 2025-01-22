As non-alcoholic beverage options grow, we ask a local bottle shop about what's out there

People seeking to drink less can find it less enjoyable to be in social situations where others are drinking. Bars and breweries might have soda or water available, but that might not be what someone is looking for to unwind.

A growing industry of mocktails and other non-alcoholic beverages seeks to provide complex flavors to those looking to avoid alcohol.

Laurie Hefner, owner of Modern World, a non-alcoholic bottle shop in Hampden, joins Midday to talk about the non-alcoholic beverage industry and what she hears from her customers.