© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR 88.1 FM is installing a new transmitter. Click here for details and more information
Programs
Midday

As non-alcoholic beverage options grow, we ask a local bottle shop about what's out there

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published January 22, 2025 at 12:35 PM EST
Sam Bermas-Dawes, via Canva

People seeking to drink less can find it less enjoyable to be in social situations where others are drinking. Bars and breweries might have soda or water available, but that might not be what someone is looking for to unwind.

A growing industry of mocktails and other non-alcoholic beverages seeks to provide complex flavors to those looking to avoid alcohol.

Laurie Hefner, owner of Modern World, a non-alcoholic bottle shop in Hampden, joins Midday to talk about the non-alcoholic beverage industry and what she hears from her customers.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayAlcoholic beveragesNon-alcoholic beverages
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes