Half of Marylanders give positive marks to Gov. Wes Moore’s performance in office, according to a new poll from two Annapolis-based advocacy firms.

The approval represents a slight slip for the Democratic governor, who has topped 50% approval in polls since taking office in January 2023.

Pollster Donna Victoria, who conducted the poll for Blended Public Affairs and the Perry Jacobson lobbying firm, said the governor is seeing softer support from within his own party — perhaps from Democrats who want to see more action against President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans in Washington.

The story continues at the Baltimore Banner:

Poll: 50% approve of Gov. Wes Moore, but support softens with Democrats

