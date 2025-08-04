2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Brandon Scott’s fundraiser in Martha’s Vineyard will be for third mayoral run

The Baltimore Banner | By John-John Williams IV ,
Emily Opilo
Published August 4, 2025 at 1:31 PM EDT
Mayor Brandon Scott delivers his 2025 State of the City address on Monday. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Ulysses Muñoz
/
The Baltimore Banner
Mayor Brandon Scott delivers his 2025 State of the City address on Monday.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott will host a campaign fundraiser this month in Martha’s Vineyard for a third-term election run, which he calls “Volume 3.”

Scott, whose reelection to the mayoral office in 2024 is still a recent memory, will hold the event at the storied Legacy House in Oak Bluffs, where Martin Luther King Jr. spent time during the Civil Rights Movement. Tickets range from $250 to $2,500, according to an invitation viewed by The Banner.

When reached by phone Sunday, Scott said, “I can run again, and why wouldn’t I?”

The story continues at the Baltimore Banner:
Brandon Scott’s fundraiser in Martha’s Vineyard will be for third mayoral run

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
