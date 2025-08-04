Brandon Scott’s fundraiser in Martha’s Vineyard will be for third mayoral run

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott will host a campaign fundraiser this month in Martha’s Vineyard for a third-term election run, which he calls “Volume 3.”

Scott, whose reelection to the mayoral office in 2024 is still a recent memory, will hold the event at the storied Legacy House in Oak Bluffs, where Martin Luther King Jr. spent time during the Civil Rights Movement. Tickets range from $250 to $2,500, according to an invitation viewed by The Banner.

When reached by phone Sunday, Scott said, “I can run again, and why wouldn’t I?”

